Junior doctors plan another procession on Panchami

With yet another processions scheduled on Tuesday in the city agitating junior doctors have threatened to intensify their protest programme till their 10-point demands, including justice for brutal rape and murder of the woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College Hospital on 9 August, end of threat culture inside the government medical colleges and hospitals, removal of Narayan Swaroop Nigam, principal secretary in-charge of health department, safety and security in state healthcare facilities etc are fulfilled by the state government.

The agitators backed by the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front (WBJDF) on Monday at their fast unto death at Esplanade announced that they would bring out a grand protest procession from College Square to Esplanade around 4.30 pm on Tuesday, day of Mahapanchami.

They have appealed to people from all processions, including their senior colleagues to participate in the procession.

On Saturday, they had also brought out a similar procession between SSKM Hospital and Esplanade demanding fulfillment of the same10-point issues.

The WBJDF will also organise a token hunger strike for 12 hours from 9 am on Tuesday in front of all government medical colleges across the state.

“We are making an appeal to civil society belonging to all professions, including senior doctors, nurses and medical staff to join our protest programmes tomorrow to support our fight for justice for the shocking incident at R G Kar Hospital and other unresolved issues. The state government has not yet communicated with us so far though our fast unto death is nearing 48 hours,” said Dr Debashis Haldar, a prominent face among the agitators, this afternoon while speaking to the media at their protest site.

“We have resumed work on Saturday after a 58 days strike but it doesn’t mean that we are afraid of the government. We will continue fast unto death till the government solves our demands,” he said.