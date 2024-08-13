Junior doctors, others summoned for questioning in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

Four junior doctors are among those summoned by Kolkata police for questioning on Tuesday in connection with the murder and alleged sexual assault case of a second year postgraduate student at a government-run hospital in the city last week.

The juinior doctors of the RG Kar Medical College in the city have been summoned today at the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar.

The doctors who had dinner with the deceased are not accused but have been summoned for questioning accordging to police sources. “Four junior doctors who had dinner with her have been summoned again,” they said.

“Kolkata police also summoned the Head of Department, Assistant Super, male-female nurses, group-d staff and security members today at Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar,” they said.

The body of the woman postgraduate trainee doctor was found raped and murdered inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, sparking widespread outrage and protests.

Earlier, three junior doctors and one house staffer were summoned by the Kolkata police in connection with the case. According to Kolkata Police sources, the summoned junior doctors and house staff were on duty on the night of the incident.

In a strong display of support, doctors, and students in several hospitals across multiple states went on an indefinite strike, demanding justice for the victim.

Mamata Banerjee said on August 12 that she had asked the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible adding that if the police are unable to solve it, then the case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The day I got to know about the incident from the Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him that it is a sad incident and immediate action should be taken and a fast-track court should also be set up immediately…There were nurses and security, but I am still unable to understand how this incident took place. Police have informed me that there was someone inside (Hospital). The Principal of RG Kar Hospital has resigned..Police, Dog Squad, Forensic department and other teams are on the job. Investigation has been started to arrest the accused and police are trying to arrest him as early as possible. If the Police are unable to solve this case by Sunday, then we will not keep this case in our hands, we will hand it over to CBI,” she said.

The doctors are demanding a CBI inquiry of the case, a fast-track court and the formation of a committee for the implementation of the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.