Junior doctors demand adequate security

Interns of Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) staged an agitation demanding adequate security for their safety after a group of people allegedly assaulted more than five junior doctors and ransacked a unit of the hospital after sudden death of a snake bite patient today.

MMCH authorities lodged a complaint against the irate mob with police. Medi Superintendent and Vice Principal Puranjoy Saha said: “ A group of 20 people assaulted junior doctors and even the security personnel after the death of a patient. Police did not come on time to prevent them from attacking junior doctors, who were on duty, despite they informed the police on time to save them.” A junior doctor, Akash Datta said: “We are nearly 100 interns here have staged sit in demonstration demanding adequate security for on duty junior doctors. We are also demanding that senior doctors will be on duty with us for our safety.”

Mr Datta also said: “Five junior doctors, who were assaulted by nearly 20 people, are undergoing treatment. They are completely traumatized and some of them want to discontinue their studies here owing to a lack of security.” Another lady intern also said: “We always feel insecure when do our job at night. Our demand is authorities should provide adequate security especially at night to save us from such attacks.” A snake bite patient was brought to MMCH from Naldubi village from Old Malda this morning.

Advertisement

According to relatives, the patient was stable and confident. One of them said: “We tied a cloth above the wound. Patient died after junior doctors administered an injection and then untied it.” “After identifying the snake ( Chandrabora) blood sample was collected. Based on blood test report we administered an injection properly. But after that the patient suddenly collapsed,” said Akash Datta