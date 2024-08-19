Junior doctors continue protest for justice in RG Kar case; Kolkata Police enforce restrictions in hospital area

In continuing protests against the rape and murder of a PGT doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors again took to the streets today demanding justice. The West Bengal Junior Doctors Front organised a march from College Square to Shyambazar on Sunday afternoon.

Due to rain, the march started a bit later than planned. Many local residents joined the junior doctors with umbrellas, and protesting doctors from RG Kar also participated. The marchers chanted slogans such as “We want justice” and “We demand justice.” Banners at the front of the march read “Justice for My Didi.” Before the march began, a protesting doctor from RG Kar said, “Whether it’s rain or storm, our protest will continue until we get justice.”

Before the march started, the junior doctors arrived at College Square under tarpaulins. Many walked in the pr ocession, braving the weather. The culture committee of the RG Kar student body, meanwhile, will be doing a street play on the issue. Meanwhile, to maintain peace around the RG Kar hospital area, the Kolkata Police have enforced strict measures. A notification has been issued stating that large gatherings are not permitted in the hospital premises for the next seven days.

The areas affected by this include Belgachia Road, JK Mitra Road Crossing, and Shyambazar Five Point Crossing. The restriction will also apply to the northern and southern parts of Belgachia Road, where no more than five people can gather at a time. The police believe that th ese measures will help control the ongoing protests in the hospital area. A police pi cket has also been set up in front of the emergency wa rd of RG Kar Hospital. Meanwhile, patients’ relatives said that the hospital has not yet returned to normal operations, resulting in insufficient services and increasing anxiety.