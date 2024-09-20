Junior docs mail to chief secretary again on proposed directive

Agitating junior doctors on Thursday again wrote to the state chief secretary Manoj Pant requesting him to issue a directive on 15-points agendas discussed at the meeting on Wednesday late night at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Or else, they would continue their ongoing protest programme in front of the Swasthya Bhawan.

Today, the agitating doctors at their sit-in site said that the meeting with Mr Pant could not sort out the ‘unresolved issues’ mentioned in the 15-point agendas.

“We have got only verbal assurances from the state government on their demands to tackle the alleged ‘threat culture’ in government medical colleges and hospitals, bring transparency in allocation of beds, create a system to streamline the referral system and conduct elections in teaching hospitals,” said Dr Aniket Mahato.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary on Thursday asked the state health secretary Narayn Swarup Nigam in a letter asking him to ensure implementation of directions issued by him on overhauling of infrastructure facilities in hospitals, safety and security measures and efficient functioning of the health system.

In the letter Mr Pant asked the health secretary to ensure implementation of adequate availability of duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs, and potable water facilities in the healthcare system.

The letter also states that the state has appointed the former DGP Surajit Kar Purakayastha for security audit of all medical colleges and hospitals in the state.

“We would continue the ongoing sit-in-protest programme outside Swasthya Bhawan till our demands are met by the government. We are upset and disheartened because last night’s meeting was fruitless for us,” Aniket added.

The protesters highlighted issues of safety and security inside state-run hospital premises, and details of formulation and functions of the promised task force headed by the chief secretary, as agenda for the proposed meeting.

They, under the banner of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front (WBJDF), said, “The atmosphere of trust that had developed in the meeting with the chief minister at her residence suffered a setback after the meeting with the CS at Nabanna.”

“We want a task force to be formed in every government medical college hospital. Only a state-level task force can’t ensure safety and security for us in medical colleges. The college-level task force should have members like junior doctors and nurses of respective teaching hospitals,” junior doctors said.