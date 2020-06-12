Soon after a person was killed by one wild elephant on Tuesday, a heard of wild elephants ransacked the Chhekamari village near the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar district early morning yesterday.

It is learnt that the boundary wall of a liquor shop and a resort was also damaged by the herd that went on the rampage.

However, forest officials said no one was injured in the incident. “Forest staff from the Jaldapara National Park reached the spot and chased the herd back to the forests,” sources said.

“One elephant is said to have killed one person in the village last night,” the sources added yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Ratu Oraon, 55, while he was attacked by the animal as he went outside of his house to answer nature’s call.

“Forest officials handed over half the amount (Rs 2 lakh) of the total compensation to the deceased’s family members yesterday itself,” sources said.

Elephants have been frequently attacking villages near the Jaldapara National park during the lockdown, it is learnt.

“It is very common for elephants to move around near forest areas. The forest department compensates for the damages done by the elephants in villages,” said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division, Kumar Vimal.