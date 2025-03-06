Rhino census begins at Jaldapara National Park

The forest department launched a comprehensive rhino census at Jaldapara National Park this morning, aiming to assess the population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros.

The census, conducted with the help of nearly several trained elephants, is being carried out by a team of around 400 personnel, including forest officials and members of over 12 NGOs.

The elephants are assisting enumerators in navigating the dense forest terrain, ensuring accurate data collection. The census is a critical step in monitoring the health and growth of the rhino population, which is a key indicator of the park’s biodiversity.

Jaldapara National Park, known for its rich wildlife and conservation efforts, is home to a significant number of one-horned rhinos. The census will provide valuable insights into their population trends, habitat conditions, and potential threats.

Authorities have expressed confidence in the smooth execution of the census, citing the expertise of the team and the support of NGOs. The results are expected to guide future conservation strategies and strengthen efforts to protect this iconic species.