JP Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, launched the party’s ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ (Target Golden Bengal) campaign.

According to party sources, the ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ (Target Golden Bengal) campaign is launched to make all efforts to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and form a BJP government.

Under the ‘Lokkho Sonar Bangla’ scheme, the BJP will invite suggestions from March 3 to 20, through boxes, that will be made available in all the 294 Assembly constituencies across Bengal.

“We have launched Lokkho Sonar Bangla manifesto crowdsourcing campaign in Kolkata,” Nadda said.

Nadda, who had arrived in the state on Wednesday night, had lunch at the house of Hukumchand Jute Mill worker Debnath Yadav on Thursday.

Sources said Nadda ate lunch on a lotus leaf with rice, roti, dal and vegetables on the lunch menu. BJP Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh, party’s Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh and many other senior party leaders accompanied Nadda during the lunch.

(With IANS inputs)