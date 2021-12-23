Job creation is my govt’s top priority,says Mamata

Having reiterated her focus on industry and employment, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the state government is committed towards employment generation.

Banerjee announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has increased its recruitment three times in the last one decade and employed 50,000 professionals in Kolkata compared to 15,000 in 2011. Taking to Twitter she said: “GoWB is committed towards generating employment! Happy to share that the IT sector in Bengal has touched a new high. TCS has given employment to 50,000 professionals in Kolkata! Back in 2011, the number was only 15,000 and now, it has increased by 3 times. Best wishes to all!”. State government has built a Silicon Valley IT Hub in New Town to attract investment in IT/ITES/Telecom sectors. Several IT biggies have invested in the IT Park.

Tata group also has its presence there. Recently, the government has earmarked another 100 acres of land at the Silicon Valley Hub to ensure that it becomes the information technology hub of not only India but also the world.

The state IT department is stressing mainly on data analysis and decimation, animation and gaming, cyber securities, drones, artificial intelligence, quantum computing and others, an official said. Earlier, Banerjee had claimed that the unemployment rate in the state has been reduced by 40 per cent at a time when the country is witnessing an all-time high of 24 per cent joblessness.