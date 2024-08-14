Jharkhand’s indigenous art form gets preserved by Google

Banglanatok.com presented 73 assets and a new exhibit titled, Sohrai – The Wall Art of Jharkhand.

The exhibit showcases the vibrant world of murals, nurtured for centuries by the indigenous communities of Jharkhand. Sohrai painting, a traditional art form practiced by women from various indigenous groups, such as the Kurmi, Santhal, Munda, Oraon, Agaria and Ghatwal, originates from a village in the Hazaribagh region of Jharkhand. This exhibit highlights the rich indigenous aesthetics and ancient motifs rooted in Mesolithic rock art found in the region. The Google Arts and Culture has come forward to preserve and promote the rare form of art.

One specially-curated virtual exhibit has been developed for online visitors. The digital story narrates the intricacies of the wall art, the rich natural landscape, where this tradition can be found, the craftsmanship of the indigenous artists and how the wall art is integral to the harvest festival. The practicing communities paint the walls of their houses to show respect to the agricultural produce and livestock.

The digital exhibit on Sohari aims to bring global visibility to this unique indigenous art form allowing a wider audience to appreciate its intricate designs and historical significance.

Ananya, director and co-founder, Banglanatak.com, said, “The Sohrai art is a timeless legacy of the indigenous women and we thank Google Art and Culture for safeguarding efforts through promotion and awareness.”