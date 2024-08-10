Jhargram to be developed as a major tourist spot: Mamata

A tiger safari will be set up in Jhargram to bring tourists to Junglemahal, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Jhargram today. She was addressing a gathering to celebrate International Day of the World”s Indigenous People, observed as Adivasi Divas, held at Jhargram stadium this afternoon. The CM also distributed benefits under various welfare schemes and virtually inaugurated administrative offices and laid the foundation stone of different projects. She said tourist interest in Jhargram has gone up and tourists are coming to the region regularly.

Miss Banerjee said it has been decided that SHG complexes will be set up across the state in public-privatepartnership mode. Of the structure that will come up, two floors will be given to the self help groups to set up stalls to showcase their products. There will be a cineme hall in the proposed structure. Noting that one such complex is coming up in Jhargram, the chief minister said: “The proposed project will held the SHGs enormously. They will be able to showcase their products and sell them.

The goods made by the folk artisans have become very popular. This will give a boost to their business.” Miss Banerjee said the state government has made Jhargram self-sufficient. There is a university, stadium and super specialty hospital and basic infrastructure in the district has been improved. The Kanak Durga temple has been renovated, she said.

