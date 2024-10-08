Jaynagar Class IV student death: Post-Mortem conducted at Kalyani AIIMS

The post-mortem of the deceased child, a Class IV student from Kultali Jaynagar, been conducted at Kalyani AIIMS today.

According to the directive of the Calcutta High Court, the post-mortem of the deceased child from Jaynagar would be conducted at Kalyani AIIMS. On Monday morning, the body was transported from the Katapukur morgue in Mominpur and reached Kalyani at around 9.45 am.

AIIMS medical superintendent Ajay Mallik, along with a doctor, had entered the morgue. AIIMS doctors were also inside, while outside the morgue’s gate, BJP’s Kalyani MLA Ambika Roy is speaking with the family. ISF continued to protest outside the morgue gate, with SFI and DYFI also joined the demonstration. Protesters were seen chanting slogans even when the body was being taken out of the vehicle. Meanwhile, forensic experts visited the site, where the body of the victim was recovered at Mahishmari in Jaynagar. However, tension still prevails in Jaynagar. A heavy police presence is deployed in the area, but there are signs of life gradually returning to normal. On Monday morning, many shops in the Mahishmari market of Jaynagar opened, and trading resumed at a slow pace.

However, there is still a greater police presence than usual, with police vehicles patrolling the area in phases. Police pickets are also set up along with RAF in the region. The post-mortem of the deceased child was conducted on Monday. The body was initially sent to the Katapukur morgue by the police. However, the matter was heard in the high court on Sunday, where the role of the police was called into question. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh asked why the police had not invoked any sections of the POCSO Act despite allegations of rape. The court also reprimanded the state government. The family of the child had demanded that the post-mortem be conducted in a central government hospital, and the court ordered that it be conducted at Kalyani AIIMS. According to sources, after the post-mortem at Kalyani AIIMS, the body will be brought back to Jaynagar for the last rites. The administration is ensuring that there is no fresh tension in the village during this time, and that’s why the police presence has been increased since Monday morning.

On Friday night, the body of the nine-year-old child was found in a wetland about a kilometer away from her home in Jaynagar. The accused was arrested that very night. It is alleged that the child was raped and murdered. On Saturday, the Mahishmari area remained tense throughout the day due to the incident. An agitated crowd even set fire to the local police outpost. Allegations have surfaced that the police did not initially take the report of the missing child seriously and made the family go from one police station to another. The area remained tense on Sunday as well, with various political parties protesting outside the police station. Therefore, additional police forces have been deployed in the area since Monday morning.

The people of Jaynagar have called for night vigil, fearing that crucial evidence might be tampered with due to police inaction. They plan to stay awake and guard through the night. Meanwhile, a large police force has been deployed in Mahishmari village as the child’s body is expected to be brought back after the post-mortem.