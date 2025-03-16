Japanese technology to aid Rs 3,000 cr river revival plan

The district authorities have kicked off a fresh survey for Rs 3,000-crore revitalisation project for the ‘almost dying’ Gandheswari and Dwarakeswar rivers flowing in two sides of the district town of Bankura.

The rivers, considered as the lifeline of Bankura, according to the senior officials with the state irrigation department, will have a new lease of life with expertise of Japanese technology. The rivers dry up every summer, inviting acute drinking water crisis and inundate adjacent villages causing floods during monsoons.

In 2007-08, technocrats from IIT, Kharagpur, after conducting a detailed survey, had tabled a revival report, which couldn’t be implemented due to paucity of funds and Centre’s note for some ‘alteration and modifications.’

“Now, a new survey has begun and we are hopeful that the work will be expedited and a detailed report will be prepared at the earliest,” said Siyad N, DM, Bankura.

The new revival of the rivers was discussed at length at the state Assembly in 2008 before forwarding it to the Union ministry of water resources and the state budget also had accommodated the ‘mega plan’, claimed Santosh Bhattacharya of Save Gandheswari Committee. There are two upstream dams, one at Banki at the confluence of Gandheswari and Dwarakeswar rivers and another near Kenjakura with two feeder canals.

In 2022, the irrigation department attempted a short-term relief plan by deepening some stretching far down 4 km down Junbedia and 720 metres from Satighat to river bridge on the state highway, which too failed to yield any effective outcome.

“The newer initiative aided with Japanese technology, as we’ve learnt, will help reduce the project cost, at least by Rs 300 crore and will benefit the residents of at least six blocks,” said Arup Chakraborty, MP, Bankura. He recently had pursued the nearly-shelved project with irrigation minister Manas Bhunia. Chakraborty said: “The earlier method had been proposed for shifting of dozens of riverside families elsewhere, but the newer plan won’t need any displacements.” Such families staying in Keshiakole, Junbedia, Moldubka villages in the district will become direct beneficiaries instead of getting displaced.”