Internship programme to know the history of Kolkata

For the first time an internship programme on the history and tangible and intangible heritage of Kolkata has been introduced in the undergraduate level.

The internship programme has been offered by the Sabarna Roy Chowdhury family, the original owner of Kolkata.

The interns will have the opportunity to engage in archival research, heritage site documentation and discussion with historians which will give a clear idea about the city’s formation and development.

The duration of the course is 15/25/ 30 days and the enrolment fee is Rs 600.

The course content includes concept of museum and family museum, general museum management, caring of museum objects, outdoor project, feature writing on Kolkata’s history.

Debarshi Roy Chowdhury, curator of Sabaarna Sangrahashala said there is enthusiasm among the students to know the city’s heritage and legacy. The classes will be held in Barisha where the students will have access to the museum. The classes will be held in Barisha.

There has been a major shift in the study of history across the country. Earlier, classes were held indoors. Now, the students are asked to submit projects where they visit historical places and write about them. The main purpose is to discover the connection between the past and the present, said Professor Gautam Roy.

It was the descendents of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury, who had signed an agreement with Sir Charles Eyre in November 1698 and leased out Sutaluti, Gobindapur and Kolikata four years after Job Charnock’s death, The Statesman had carried a detailed report on the issue. A court case was filed by the descendents of Sabarna Roy Chowdhury in the high court and the court had issued an order which stated that Charnock was not the father of Calcutta.