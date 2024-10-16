International clown festival promises laughter, entertainment

Two-day international clown festival will be held in the city from 18 October.

The venue of the unique event will be the Science City auditorium. The programme will be held at a time when the day-to-day stress has led to many ailments. People have forgotten to laugh.

One still fondly remembers the role of Clown played by Raj Kapoor in Mera Naam Joker and the immortal song by Mukesh, Jina yahan, marna yahan. Clowns have been playing a very important role in circuses throughout ages.

A theatre show with 25 clowns from 10 countries will present 120 minutes of non- stop laughter, comedy, juggling and music. The shows will be held at 11 am, 3pm and 7pm.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the clown festival. The festival is curated and produced by Martin Flubber D’Souza, an award-winning clown, who is the former vice-president of the World Clown Association. He has performed on big stages across seven countries.

He said, “Clowning is much more that just make-up and costumes. It needs a high level of skill and practice, which the international clowns taking part in the festival have developed over the years.

Ten women clowns will take part in the show. The clowns from the USA, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Italy, France, Germany, Russia and from host country India will participate. This year, the shows will be more entertaining and well-knit, say the organisers.