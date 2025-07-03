Odisha’s ‘Science City’ to get Centre’s backing: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday welcomed the Odisha government’s request for the Centre’s assistance to build a state-of-the-art ‘Science City’ in Bhubaneswar.

Krushna Chandra Patra, Odisha’s Science and Technology Minister, during his meeting with Singh in New Delhi, requested for the government’s support to boost scientific learning and innovation in eastern India.

Advertisement

In May this year, the Odisha Government allocated 100 acres of land for the proposed Science City, aimed at fostering scientific curiosity, innovation, and education, especially among youth. According to the official document from the Ministry of Science and Technology, Patra submitted a formal letter during the meeting that read, “We believe central support will be instrumental in realising this vision.”

Advertisement

Singh welcomed Patra’s proposal and guaranteed discussions by officials from the Centre to take this forward. The minister also recommended that Patra reinforce the existing infrastructure in the state, including CSIR laboratories and space research centres.

According to the Odisha Minister, the proposed Science City, which will feature modern exhibits, immersive learning spaces, and research facilities, aligns with the Government of India’s broader goal to promote scientific temper and position India as a global innovation leader.

During the meeting, several other proposals focused on advancing nation’s scientific research were submitted by the Odisha Minister to the Union Minister, including the setting up of an Astronomy Observatory, a Bay of Bengal Coastal Observatory under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, an Intellectual Property and Patent Facilitation Centre, and other projects under the Department of Biotechnology.

The Minister also sought support for proposals under the National Council for Science Museums and Ministry of Culture.

Singh encouraged the Odisha delegation to explore partnerships under the Central Government’s Bio-E3 policy by setting up a Bio E-Cell in the state. He also emphasized Odisha’s natural advantages—particularly in the coastal and mineral sectors—and suggested they could be effectively harnessed under national missions like the Deep Ocean Mission for broader public benefit.