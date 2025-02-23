Injured cop used local firearm: Police on Howrah shooting incident

The Howrah shooting incident, in which IC of Chanditala police station, Hooghly sustained bullet injury in the presence of a woman, turned murkier today, as investigations revealed that the alleged shooting had occurred from a local firearm usually used by miscreants and not the service revolver of the cop.

Jayanta Paul, the inspector in-charge of Chanditala PS sustained bullet injury in his elbow on Wednesday night and was undergoing treatment at a Howrah private hospital. He went home today.

Sources at the Howrah city police commissionerate claimed that investigations revealed that the bullet, which injured the now-suspended IC, was allegedly from a firearm usually used by miscreants. Interrogation of Paul led the Howrah police to believe that the suspended officer had inflicted injury on his hand in a pre-planned way to scare the alleged woman, who was accompanying him in the car on that ill-fated night.

It is not yet clear why the IC used a firearm, usually used by miscreants instead of his service revolver.