Infosys begins work on 1st project, aims completion within 22 months

IT giant Infosys started the construction work for its maiden project at Rajarhat-New Town with bhoomi puja today.

“The construction work will be completed in 22 months following which 4,000 people would be employed immediately,” said IT minister Partha Chatterjee today while releasing two books on cyber security as part of the Cyber Security Awareness Month.

On the other hand, Mindtree Ltd has been allotted land in Salt Lake Sector V and will begin work with 500 employees within a month, Mr Chatterjee added. Initially, Infosys had planned an investment of Rs 100 crore with 1,000 jobs.

According to sources, the IT major will come up with a data centre at the site. This apart, another IT major Wipro is coming up with its second campus Rajarhat. Wipro’s first campus was set up at Salt Lake Sector V in 2005-06. Both Infosys and Wipro were given 50 acres of land for setting up their campuses.

Despite paying Rs 75 crore, both the IT companies were sitting on their plots for over a decade. Turning down their demands for SEZ tags, the state Cabinet had allowed them to use 49 per cent of their land in whatever purpose they deemed and the remaining 51 per cent for core IT related operations.

Meanwhile, the Cyber Security Centre of Excellence under the IT department has come up with two books namely a Bengali comic book on Cyber Crime and its effects and a collection of writings on various topics of cyber security – Cyber Security:A Knowledge for Better Tomorrow.

Chatterjee said that the books are aimed at generating public awareness on cyber hygiene and best practices in cyber world. The Cyber Security Awareness Month was launched by the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in October 2004 as a broad effort to help all Americans stay safer and more secure online.

October is now celebrated worldwide as National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) to provide up-to-date online safety and security information to all digital citizens. The aim of this celebration is to educate the citizens to

increase cyber resilience of the nation.

This year, the theme for Cyber Security Awareness Month is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart.” The theme empowers individuals and organisations to perform their role in protecting their own part of cyberspace.

“If everyone does their part-implementing stronger security practices, raising community awareness, educating vulnerable audiences or training employees-the the interconnected world will be safer and more resilient for

everyone” said an official.