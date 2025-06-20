IndiGo flights return mid-Air after technical snags

Two IndiGo flights were forced to return shortly after takeoff on Thursday due to technical issues, as the country continues to report a spate of mid-air incidents in the wake of the recent Ahmedabad airport scare.

In the latest case, an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Agartala experienced a sudden technical glitch mid-air. The aircraft began to shake violently, causing panic among passengers. Acting swiftly, the pilot turned the aircraft around and safely landed it back in Kolkata. All passengers and crew were reported safe, and the airline has initiated repairs on the aircraft. Earlier in the day, another IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Leh reported similar turbulence and was forced to return to the capital. A technical fault was detected shortly after takeoff, prompting precautionary action by the flight crew. “No injuries have been reported in either incident,” a source familiar with the matter said.

These back-to-back incidents have heightened concerns among flyers, with aviation safety becoming a growing issue. India’s civil aviation authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but industry experts are calling for increased inspections and tighter maintenance protocols. The incidents come just days after a dramatic near-miss in Ahmedabad, where an aircraft narrowly avoided a major crash during landing.

