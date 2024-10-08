Logo

Logo

# Bengal

Indian Oil hosts Indane Xtratej Horeca harmony meet

Indian Oil hosted the Indane Xtratej Horeca harmony meet at JW Marriott, Kolkata, bringing together the city’s leading hoteliers, restaurateurs, and caterers.

SNS | Kolkata | October 8, 2024 7:40 am

Indian Oil hosts Indane Xtratej Horeca harmony meet

[Photo: Twitter/@IndianOilcl]

Indian Oil hosted the Indane Xtratej Horeca harmony meet at JW Marriott, Kolkata, bringing together the city’s leading hoteliers, restaurateurs, and caterers.

Indane Xtratej, developed by Indian Oil’s cutting-edge R&D division, is a revolutionary LPG solution enhanced with a special additive that improves fuel efficiency and performance in commercial and industrial kitchens. This latest innovation is designed to meet the high-energy needs of the hospitality sector while ensuring safety and operational excellence.

Speaking at the event, Mr. K Sailendra, ED (LPG), Indian Oil, emphasised the importance of offering specialized products for commercial applications. “Indane Xtratej is more than just fuel; it is a carefully crafted solution for the hospitality industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability for kitchens where performance is critical,” he noted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts