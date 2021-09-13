Indian Coast Guard saves lives of 11 fishermen near Sagar Island

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today informed it has saved the lives of 11 fishermen whose boat underwent an engine failure and was stuck in the Bay of Bengal near Sagar Island.

The ICG Kolkata headquarters has informed that due to sudden weather changes causing a swell in the seas, it began warning fishermen against venturing out to the seas. During this, the ICG ships at sea received information from the assistant director of the state fisheries department in Contai, at 08:45 am today, about a stranded fishing boat named ‘FB MAA SHITALA’ stuck at 35 nautical miles south of Sagar Island with 11 crew onboard.

The boat was reported to have an engine failure and was adrift in the area. Realising the emergency, the ICG crew dropped anchor and were calling for help. The Indian Coast Guard immediately launched a multifarious swift rescue operation. The Coast Guard Dornier aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area was immediately diverted to locate the boat.

Meanwhile, ICG Ship Anmol on routine deployment was diverted for assistance. The Coast Guard aircraft located the fishing boat and vectored the ICG ship to the location. In a sea-air coordinated operation, braving the rough seas and prevailing cyclonic conditions, the ICG ship Anmol rescued all 11 crew safely from the stranded fishing boat.

The crew was supplied with basic necessities and their condition was observed to be stable. They were brought to Haldia by ICG ship at 5:30 pm and were handed over to local police. All precautions towards the Covid-19 pandemic were undertaken during the operation.

The ICG, in its statement, said “Such successful Search and Rescue (SAR) missions despite challenging weather reinforces the trust and confidence of fishermen in distress on the Indian Coast Guard as a leading SAR agency.

The recent weather forecast by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) indicates a low-pressure area over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. Presently, the system has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure Area with associated cyclonic circulation moving west-northwesterly and is likely to concentrate into a depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of north Odisha and West Bengal coast during the next 12 hours.