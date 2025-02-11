INDIA needs Mamata’s leadership: Serampore MP

The debacle of the AAP government in New Delhi and other opposition parties going dry in the recent Assembly election in New Delhi is seen as a major failure of the INDIA bloc in putting up a challenge against the BJP by the Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee.

The BJP has taken the advantage of lack of proper coordination among the alliance partners of INDIA. A strong guiding leadership can well motivate the alliance partners to resist the BJP.

Advertisement

The Serampore MP added the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee is the only formidable leader, who can put up a strong challenge against the BJP. It is the need of the hour that the alliance partners unanimously accept the leadership of Mamata Banerjee for INDIA.

Advertisement

The Serampore MP, said, “The top leaders of BJP put up their full might but failed twice to defeat TMC. The people of Bengal are for peace, progress and development, while the BJP is for dividing people on religious sentiments. The leadership of Mamata Banerjee at the national level is very much needed.”