Logo

Logo

# Bengal

INDIA needs Mamata’s leadership: Serampore MP

The BJP has taken the advantage of lack of proper coordination among the alliance partners of INDIA. A strong guiding leadership can well motivate the alliance partners to resist the BJP.

SNS | Kolkata | February 11, 2025 9:51 am

INDIA needs Mamata’s leadership: Serampore MP

The Serampore MP Mr Kalyan Banerjee (photo:Twitter)

The debacle of the AAP government in New Delhi and other opposition parties going dry in the recent Assembly election in New Delhi is seen as a major failure of the INDIA bloc in putting up a challenge against the BJP by the Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee.

The BJP has taken the advantage of lack of proper coordination among the alliance partners of INDIA. A strong guiding leadership can well motivate the alliance partners to resist the BJP.

Advertisement

The Serampore MP added the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee is the only formidable leader, who can put up a strong challenge against the BJP. It is the need of the hour that the alliance partners unanimously accept the leadership of Mamata Banerjee for INDIA.

Advertisement

The Serampore MP, said, “The top leaders of BJP put up their full might but failed twice to defeat TMC. The people of Bengal are for peace, progress and development, while the BJP is for dividing people on religious sentiments. The leadership of Mamata Banerjee at the national level is very much needed.”

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

IIT Kharagpur professor elected ACM Fellow for 2024

Prof Sudip Misra, a distinguished faculty member from the department of computer science and engineering, IIT Kharagpur, has been elected as a Fellow of the prestigious Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), the world’s premier computing society.

# Opinion

Relations reset~II

When Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto joined as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebration on 26 January 2025, it became his first trip to India as head of state. He was the fourth Indonesian leader to be chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.