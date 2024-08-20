In the midst of student protests, people tie rakhis as goodwill gesture

In the wake of the recent incident at R G Kar Medical College, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate took a hearty initiative today to strengthen bonds with medical staff and the police by celebrating Rakhi Bandhan.

Leading the charge was Siliguri police commissioner C Sudhakar, who made a special visit to Siliguri District Hospital. There, he tied rakhis to the lady doctors and nursing staff, creating a moment of unity and goodwill. In a charming twist, commissioner Sudhakar also invited the nursing staff to tie rakhis on him, symbolizing mutual respect and solidarity.

Not stopping there, Mr Sudhakar brought this spirit of togetherness to the streets of Siliguri, where he tied the sacred thread to citizens as a gesture of fostering a positive relationship between the police and the public.

It was a symbolic reminder that the police are not just enforcers of the law, but also a part of the community they serve.

Following instructions from higher authorities, the traffic police joined in by tying rakhis to drivers and passers-by, urging them to follow road rules with the gentle reminder that safety is a shared responsibility, just like the bond of rakhi.

In light of the R G Kar incident, a group of locals in Siliguri took the opportunity to tie rakhis to women across the city, promoting a sense of brotherly protection and respect for girls and women.

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation also took part in the celebrations, with mayor Goutam Deb attending multiple rakhi programmes throughout the city.

Even the paramilitary forces, including the BSF and SSB, embraced the rakhi festivities, celebrating with local communities near the Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Nepal borders.

Junior doctors at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital continued their agitation, holding up posters that read “No Safety, No Duty.”

Their resolve underscored that true protection and support are essential for all, and they remain committed to ensuring safety in their profession.