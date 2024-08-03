IMD sees sufficient rainfall in next 2 months

The Gangetic West Bengal that was deficient in rainfall last month, is expected to get good rainfall in the next couple of months.

As tipped by the India Meteorological Department in Delhi, the anticipated showers are likely to make up for the deficient rainfall for the region in the next two months.

July, which is supposed to be the rainiest month, not only for the city but also for other districts of south Bengal, did not see much rainfall last month. Even as weather systems were formed, they did not bring much rainfall to the region. As a result, while north Bengal remained inundated for weeks, many districts of south Bengal continued to record lower rainfall than usual, in July.

Till 29 July, the city had a 27 per cent deficit in rainfall. The seasonal rainfall recorded for Kolkata was 34 per cent, till last Monday. According to the weather department officials, the incessant rainfall in the last two days of the month reduced the deficient rainfall in Kolkata.

As informed by the Regional Meteorological Centre, the wet weather since the past three days has been triggered by three systems. A low-pressure area has formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand in the early morning hours today. Another system, a monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Sikar, Gwalior, Siddhi, centre of low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand, Sagar Island and then southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. The third system is an east-west trough that runs from north Rajasthan to south Assam across north Madhya Pradesh. The cyclonic circulation associated with the low pressure over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, cumulatively are bringing the downpour to the districts of south Bengal.

The present condition is expected to continue till Sunday.

The IMD in Delhi has tipped an ‘above normal’ rainfall for the country in the next two months, including August and September. As pointed out by the IMD chief, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Gangetic Bengal, along with other parts of the region that had recorded a deficit rainfall last month, are anticipated to recover in terms of rainfall in the next two months.