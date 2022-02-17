Illegal fishing: 88 Bangladeshis intercepted by ICG

In a swift operation, Indian Coast Guard(ICG) has apprehended 88 Bangladeshi poachers who were allegedly fishing illegally in Indian waters off Bangadhuni Island which is 10-15 nautical miles inside International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). In the early hours on 15 February, Indian Coast Guard ship during routine patrol in area, sighted three Bangladeshi fishing boats engaged in “illegal fishing” in Indian waters off Bangadhuni Island close to coast.

The Indian Coast Guard ship tried to establish communication on VHF but the boats did not respond. On realising the presence of Indian Coast Guard ship, the boats increased speed and entered shallow waters to evade capture. The ship chased the boats but could not go near due to depth restrictions. Hence, it shared the information with one of ICG’s air cushion vehicles operating in area. The coordinated operation resulted in apprehension of three Bangladeshi boats along with 88 poachers.

The ICG spokesperson shared that all three boats along with 88 poachers were successfully handed over to marine police, Frazerganj today afternoon for further investigation. An approximate 360 Kgs of fish was recovered from the boats. He added that its ships and aircraft are on patrol 24 x 7, monitoring activities in the Indian EEZ and protecting the sovereign rights of India within the Maritime Zones.