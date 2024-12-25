Illegal entry into India: B’deshi nabbed for forgery

A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Lalgola, Murshidabad. The youth, identified as Sohel Rana, had allegedly entered India illegally 7-8 years ago. He is accused of forging an Aadhaar card using the identity of a deceased relative.

According to police, the 28-year-old Sohel Rana hails from Rajshahi, Bangladesh. After entering India illegally, he took shelter at a relative’s house in the Atrasiya area of Lalgola. Later, he moved to Kerala for work. Police claim that it was in Kerala where he created an Aadhaar card using the identity of a deceased relative from Lalgola. On Monday evening, he was arrested from the Lalgola station area. Due to discrepancies in the Aadhaar card, Sohel Rana approached Aliul Alam in Lalgola’s Bali area for corrections.

Advertisement

Aliul Alam has also been arrested for assisting him. Additionally, Shaharul Molla, a resident of Jalangi, has been arrested for allegedly helping Sohel Rana enter India illegally. On Tuesday, all three were presented in the Lalbagh court, and the police sought five days of custody for them. Meanwhile, on Sunday, a suspected terrorist, Javed Ahmed Munsi, was arrested from Canning in South 24 Parganas. According to the Bengal STF, documents recovered from him include an Aadhaar card with a Srinagar address, Rs 50,000 in cash, and several handwritten notes. Intelligence officials are working to decode the information. Javed Ahmed Munsi (58) is believed to be the second-in-command of the Kashmiri militant organisation Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen. He is an expert in making IEDs, proficient in handling firearms, and had even received training from Al-Qaeda. Apart from being involved in terrorist activities in Kashmir, he was reportedly working to establish a separatist organisation.

Advertisement

Earlier, Munsi was charged with sedition, and a case was filed against him at Shahidgunj police station in Jammu and Kashmir. He was arrested in 2011 and later released on bail in 2015. Sources indicate that Munsi was planning to travel to Bangladesh under the instructions of top leaders of Lashkar-e-Taiba.