iLEAD Academy redefines executive education

iLEAD institute announces the launch of its executive education division, iLEAD Academy, at the iLEAD campus, Kolkata. iLEAD Academy is poised to empower lifelong learners, focusing on sectors such as hospitality, lifestyle, tourism, and more.

The academy offers curated courses designed to meet the unique needs of organizations, driving employee productivity, creating future leaders, and crafting customized learning journeys. The grand inauguration ceremony witnesses the launch of five professional diploma courses that will be conducted in association with esteemed industry partners: real estate management in association with PS Group, sports management in association with Protouch Sports, digital marketing management in association with Eleven INC, wealth management in association with IIRWM, and tea management in association with Tea Vision Trust. Distinguished dignitaries from relevant fields graced the event, participating in a panel discussion.

The esteemed panellists for the day included Pradip Chopra, chairman, PS Group, Tapas Saha, founder, IIRWM, Dr Dipankar Dasgupta, IEEE Fellow, NAI Fellow, Professor of computer science & director of Center for Information Assurance, The University of Memphis, Memphis, Tennessee, United States, Indrajit Bhalotia, founder, Protouch Sports, Hemant Mediratta, founder, 11INC and Rummy Anand, founder, HMC.

The event featured an MOU signing, followed by Questions from the audience and the press will be addressed by panel members and distinguished dignitaries present in the audience. Speaking about the launch, Pragya Chopra, executive director of iLEAD said, “With cutting-edge courses and a commitment to excellence, iLEAD Academy is set to redefine the future of executive education.

The inauguration event promises not just a glimpse into our courses but an immersive experience, featuring dynamic discussions, visionary insights, and the unveiling of a new era in executive education.”