IIT Kharagpur MoU with German university for research ties

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT KGP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Technische Universität (TU) Darmstadt, Germany. The agreement, formalised on 24 May, is aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fields of academics, research, and innovation across diverse disciplines.

This initiative follows a high-level visit by a seven-member delegation from TU Darmstadt to IIT Kharagpur on 20 March. During this visit, in-depth discussions were held between the leadership teams of both institutions to identify mutual areas of interest and lay the groundwork for long-term partnership.

The IIT Kharagpur delegation was led by Prof Rintu Banerjee, deputy director, and included senior officials such as Prof Rabibrata Mukherjee, dean of research & development; Prof Debashish Chakravarty, dean of international relations; Prof Bhargab Maitra, dean of student affairs; and Prof. Swati Maitra from the Ranbir and Chitra Gupta School of infrastructure design and management.

On behalf of TU Darmstadt, the discussions were spearheaded by Prof. Thomas Walther, vice-president for Innovation and International Affairs, and Dr Jana Freihöfer, dean of international affairs. The talks covered a wide range of academic disciplines including robotics, artificial intelligence, mechanical and aerospace engineering, computer science, electrical and electronics engineering, political science, biological sciences, medical sciences, biotechnology, and industrial engineering.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof Rintu Banerjee stated: “The MoU covers academic and research collaboration between the two institutes in all areas of mutual interest and includes the possibilities of faculty and student exchanges and the SAP (Study Abroad Programme).”

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation, encompassing student and faculty exchange programs, collaborative research initiatives, and joint academic ventures. Both institutions expressed optimism that the agreement will lead to impactful interdisciplinary research and open new avenues in global education exchange.

This partnership aligns with IIT Kharagpur’s strategic vision to strengthen its international footprint and foster a culture of innovation through global collaborations. The alliance is expected to catalyze joint research breakthroughs and contribute meaningfully to the global academic community.