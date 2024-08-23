IG SSB meets Sikkim CM

Inspector general of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Siliguri, Sudhir Kumar, met Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang at his residence today to discuss security issues along the border.

According to official sources, the meeting focused on a range of critical issues, including the current security situation in the border areas.

The discussions also covered recent developments and initiatives aimed at improving coordination and efficiency, a senior official from the Sikkim government said.

Inspector general Kumar was accompanied by Balwan Singh, DIG of Sector Headquarters, Gangtok, and Sunil Kumar, 2nd in command at Sector Headquarters, Gangtok.

For the past 20 years, the SSB has been responsible for guarding the Indo-Bhutan border, covering a 32 km stretch in Sikkim and 183 km in West Bengal.

The border presents several challenges, including difficult terrain, porosity, smuggling, trafficking, insurgency, cultural differences, and extreme weather conditions.

The rugged, mountainous terrain makes patrolling and surveillance difficult. Additionally, the porous border, with many unmanned areas, allows for easy infiltration. The region is also prone to smuggling of goods, arms, and human trafficking.

To address these challenges, the SSB is planning to adopt innovative strategies, advanced technologies, and engage with local communities to ensure effective border management and security.

Notably, the ministry of home affairs had approved the deployment of new battalions to strengthen the SSB along the Nepal and Bhutan borders, especially in the tri-junction area in Sikkim.

This area, known as the Doklam plateau, is where India, Bhutan, and Tibet meet. In 2017, the area was the site of a two-month standoff between India and China

It has also come to light that anti-national elements from North-East and North Bengal have established training camps and are misusing Bhutan’s territory.

Notably, ULFA, BDFB, and KLO cadres had found safe havens in the dense forests of Bhutan, using them as bases for training and logistical support.