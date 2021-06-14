Coastal areas of West Bengal are still flooded due to the recent Cyclone Yaas, and basic means of livelihood have been devastated for a large number of people in those flood-hit areas.

Keeping the situation in mind, the Bengal state branch of the Indian Dental Association has lent a helping hand to the affected areas under the banner “Doctors for Society.” Members of the organisation held free health camps for the affected people at Patharpratima in the Sundarbans, where medicines were handed over to the affected.

Two doctors from the NRS Medical College and Hospital as well as doctors of the IDA state branch conducted health checkups and physical tests on members of around 350 families there, office bearers of the IDA, state branch, said.

ORS, packaged drinking water, puffed rice, biscuits, masks, sanitisers and soaps were given to all, while men were given garments, and sanitary napkins and sarees to the women, it is learnt. The children were given the basic necessities and garments.

“The effects of the cyclone were devastating. The state government is actively battling to restore the status of the affected areas. We, on behalf of the dental fraternity, made a small effort to stand solemnly beside those people. We would like to convey our thanks to the government for their cooperation as well as the members of our organisation who shaped this entire initiative into a reality,” IDA state branch secretary Dr Raju Biswas said.