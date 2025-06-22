ICC’s mutual fund summit pitches for investor-centric growth

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) held the 17th ICC Mutual Fund Summit on Saturday, under the compelling theme Investing in India’s growth story. The prestigious event was graced by eminent dignitaries including Manoj Kumar, executive director, SEBI, Venkat Nageswar Chalasani, chief executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Dr Rajeev Singh, director general of ICC; and other key stakeholders from the mutual fund and financial services ecosystem.

In his keynote address, Venkat Nageswar Chalasani said: “First of all, hearty congratulations to ICC for completing one hundred years and also for organising the 17th Mutual Fund Summit. Completing a century is a remarkable feat. Today, we’re speaking about ‘Viksit Bharat’ — a developed India by 2047 — and the transition from financial inclusion to financial well-being lies at the heart of this transformation. I had the privilege of being part of the financial inclusion movement that began in 2014-15, during my tenure at the State Bank of India. Back then, we brought over 50 crore people into the formal banking sector. Now, the focus must move towards creating financial well-being.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on the industry’s journey, he noted, “The Mutual Fund Sahi Hai campaign, launched after SEBI’s mandate in 2017 for investor awareness using one basis point of AUM, transformed mutual fund investments from a domain of HNIs to a retail phenomenon.

Advertisement