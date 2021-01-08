Amidst the prevailing tension between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Air Chief Marshal (ACM) of IAF, R.K.S Bhadauria is on a two-day visit to the air-bases and Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the Eastern Air Command (EAC) to review operational preparedness in dealing with any emerging threats in the airspace posed by China.

The IAF spokesperson shared that ACM Bhadauria is on a two-day visit to air bases and ALGs within the operational command of the EAC and during which he visited forward areas in Sikkim sector and interacted with senior officers and personnel deployed there. He also visited Arunachal Pradesh and took stock of the IAF’s battlereadiness to meet any challenges posed by China along the LAC in the North East.

It may be noted that Sikkim and AP both share borders with China and tensions have been prevailing ever since both sides got involved in skirmishes at Eastern Ladakh. The EAC controls air operations over a vast area that includes seven North-Eastern states, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar and parts of Odisha and Jharkhand. It controls the airspace over 6,300km long international boundary with China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Bangladesh. IAF sources said ever since tensions with China escalated, the IAF has been bolstering its capability in the Eastern Sector too and for which fighter jet flying operations are also being conducted from the civilian airports and ALGs.

Meanwhile, ACM Bhadauria met the Arunachal Governor Brig.(retd.) B.D Mishra and the chief minister Pema Khandu to discuss security issues and the humanitarian missions in the state. Sources said discussions were also held on Advance Landing Grounds for Dirang and Anini. It was also learnt that the IAF chief assured the chief minister Prema Khandu of providing defence pilots to meet the shortage of pilots for fixedwing civilian aircraft to be operated in the state.

Recently, as part of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), IAF carried out Bambi Bucket operations to douse the fire in Dzouku valley near Kohima. Four Mi-17 helicopters were deployed at Dimapur and Rangapahar for the operation.