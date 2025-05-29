I will stand firmly and serve towards best interest of my nation: Abhishek

The Diamond Harbour MP from Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Before his departure, in Singapore, Mr Banerjee said: “A lot of people, especially the people who don’t follow politics closely, think that what will be the opposition’s stand when it comes to national security or sovereignty of the country? Where I might differ with the ruling dispensation or the political party, I will fight with them tooth and nail. But when it comes to the national security of my country, I will stand firmly and serve towards what is in the best interest of my nation.”

I will not let my political interests come in the way of my national interest, he said as part of the all-party delegation.

As part of the All-Party Parliamentary delegation, Abhishek held a constructive exchange with Muhammad Rofiqi, chairman of the Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, vice-chairperson of the committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation.

The meeting underscored the shared commitment of both nations to deepen dialogue, foster strategic cooperation, and uphold a common resolve against the global threat of terrorism.

Moving to Jakarta, the TMC posted in its X-handle: “Shri @abhishekaitc, along with the all-party parliamentary delegation from India, met H.E. Dr. Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary General of ASEAN, at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta.

“The meeting underscored India’s strong commitment to deepening regional cooperation and enhancing collective efforts to combat terrorism and uphold peace across the world.

Later Abhishek wrote: “Today, we arrived in Jakarta on a vital diplomatic mission underscoring our nation’s IRON FIST POLICY AGAINST TERRORISM in every guise.

“We met with Hon. Mr. Muhammad Husein Fadlulloh, Vice-Chairperson of the Committee for Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, and Hon. Mr. Muhammad Rofiqi, S.H Chairperson of Indonesia-India Parliamentary Friendship Group and shared India’s firm stance following the Pahalgam attack.

“@ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn reiterated ASEAN’s commitment to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India and emphasised joint efforts against terrorism. We also called on Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs H.E. Arief Havas Oegroseno to deepen BILATERAL COOPERATION in safeguarding PEACE, SECURITY and DEMOCRATIC VALUES in the region.

“Let our SHARED CONVICTIONS steer our united response in these testing times.”