HS results: Districts outshine Kolkata yet again

The results of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) were declared today, 50 days after the conclusion of the exams.

At a Press conference held at Vidyasagar Bhavan in Kolkata, Council president Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharya announced that this year’s results were the best in a decade, discounting the pandemic years. A total of 4,73,919 students appeared for the Class XII exams held from 3 March to 18 March. The pass percentage for this year is just over 90.

The number of female students is higher than male students by 47,539, which is perhaps the outcome of numerous government projects for uplifting the female students of the state, said the president of the Council. Boys outperformed girls in terms of pass percentage — 93 per cent compared to girls’ 88.88 per cent.

Eastern India’s districts once again led the performance charts, with East Midnapore, topping the state with a pass percentage of 95.74, followed by North 24-Parganas (93.53) and Kolkata (93.43) with South 24-Parganas scoring 93.21. Ten districts reported pass percentages above 90.

Burdwan student Rupayan Pal of CMS High School emerged as the probable state topper with 497 marks (99.4 per cent). Tushar Debnath of Bakshirhat High School in Cooch Behar scored 496 to rank second, followed by Rajarshi Adhikary of Arambagh High School with 495. Out of the top 72 rank-holders, 14 hailed from Hooghly district — the highest representation — while Kolkata schools produced four top-ten students, including Tathagata Roy of Patha Bhavan and Ankit Chakraborty of Behala High School, both tied at eighth place with 490 marks.

The West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, congratulated students via her official X (formerly Twitter) handle. “To all my dear students who passed the Higher Secondary Examination, my heartfelt congratulations and love,” she wrote, also acknowledging parents and teachers for their support. She encouraged students who fell short to persevere.

Mark sheets and certificates will be distributed at schools on 8 May. Students can access their results online and via official mobile apps from 2 pm today. This year’s candidate pool saw a sharp decline of over 200,000 from last year’s 800,000-plus, an indication of shifting enrollment trends and demographic changes in West Bengal’s secondary education landscape.