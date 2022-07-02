Howrah station gets executive lounge

In a bid to provide facilities of luxurious sitting, resting and fooding of airport standard to the passengers, an executive lounge has been opened at Howrah station old complex today by the Eastern Railway.

This executive lounge is built on 268 square metres on the ground floor with a mezzanine floor area of around 145 square metres. According to the ER, it has state-of-art facilities like AC waiting hall with food and beverages, conference room, baby care room, food court, five-bedded dormitory, four AC deluxe rooms with modern facilities, laptop station, separate toilets with bathing facility for men and women.

As informed by the zonal office, the entry fee of executive lounge is Rs 50 per hour or part thereof per person. The facilities provided at the lounge are on chargeable and complementary basis both.

The zonal railway is hoping that it will generate revenue to the tune of Rs 42.30 lakh per year as license fee which is an addition to the non-fare revenue (NFR) contribution by Howrah division of Eastern Railway.