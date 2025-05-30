Howrah division acts against spitting

In a determined effort to ensure sanitisation and hygiene, Howrah Division, Eastern Railway has intensified its crackdown on spitting in railway premises under the direction of divisional railway manager, Sanjeev Kumar. In the financial year from April 2024 to March 2025, the division recorded 31,121 cases of spitting over the division, realised penalties amounting to Rs 36,07,800. Demonstrating continued vigilance, the Division has registered 2871 cases in April 2025 alone, generating Rs 4,23,650 as fines.

Spitting in public has become a disturbing and unsanitary trend that compromises the cleanliness and health standards of public spaces. The Howrah Division is committed to curbing this practice through strict enforcement, constant monitoring, and awareness campaigns across stations under its jurisdiction. The goal is to foster a sense of civic responsibility among passengers and ensure a safe, clean, and welcoming environment for all.

Advertisement

Advertisement