Housewife rescued from organ traffickers hangs self

A housewife rescued from the clutches of an organ transplant racket hanged herself at her husband’s house within 24 hours this morning. Saraswati Mondal Sen (27) of Tamaghata in Purbasthali PS area had fallen victim of a facebook love trap and she’d deserted home on 9 June morning. She was staying with a youth in Kalna whom she’s known through Facebook.

On Thursday, Saraswati’s husband received a text message where she narrated that the youth and his family were running a racket selling human organs. The woman claimed that the youth’s family was giving her sedative darts and she’d heard their telephonic conversation by chance where the family members were trying to negotiate with a ‘kidney buyer’, that frightened her and she sent ‘SOS’ to her husband seeking salvage.

The husband, accompanied by police, rescued the traumatised woman yesterday morning and took her home back. “But we were utterly shocked seeing her hanging from the ceiling this morning,” exclaimed the husband. The police recovered the body and recorded the version of the husband to help initiate a hunt for the human organ traffickers, the officials said.

