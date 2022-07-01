Hool Divas celebrations in Hooghly

Today Hool Divas was celebrated under the banner of Haripal Sidhu Kanhu Smriti Rokha Samiti.

Becharam Manna, the state labour minister said Sidhu Kanhu and Santhals will be always remembered by the nation for their sacrifice for the motherland fighting against the tyrant British government. They were the first, who protested against the forceful acquisition of agricultural land by the British. Sidhu Kanhu and the tribal Santhal people were today remembered amidst national flag hoisting, tree plantations and lighting up candles.

The Sugandha Anchal Adivasi Committee also celebrated the 167th Hool Divas. Chinsurah MLA Ashit Mazumdar extended help towards constructing a permanent shed over the statues of Sidhu and Kanhu to protect them from sun and rain.