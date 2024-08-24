Hooghly women’s college students protest

The students of Hooghly Women’s College today took to the streets, protesting against the brutality inflicted upon a lady doctor at R G Kar hospital and demanded capital punishment for those involved in the heinous crime.

The principal of the women’s college Dr Seema Banerjee said, the protest rally by the girl students is a spontaneous outburst of outrage. The incident has shaken the self-confidence of the students as well as women of all ages. A latent fear and panic has found its way into the minds of the students, most of the college girls come to the college on foot and on cycle and scooty. They are feeling insecure outside their homes. Justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor will instil confidence among the women.

The college girls have organized a protest rally to demand safety and security in the society, capital punishment for those indulging in such heinous crimes against women.

The ruling party, TMC is also demanding speedy judgement and capital punishment.

The protest movement by the girls, students and females should not be given a political colour since such kind of mean politics will not only harm the emotions of the females but will also dishonour them, they said.