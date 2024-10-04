Hooghly rural police gets e-cycles, intensifies watch during puja

The Hooghly rural police have introduced three pink patrol mobile vans and twenty five e-cycles for the police women winners’ team.

The move is to ensure safety and security of women during the festive season.

Superintendent of police, district rural, Kamanasish Sen, said safety and security of women during the festive season is our first priority. The police administration is putting much stress on maintaining law and order and safety and security towards women in Singur, Mogra, Chanditala, Balagarh, Pandua and other rural blocks in the district.

A dedicated helpline has also been introduced. Any call of distress will be attended promptly by the dedicated pink patrol mobile van and team of 25 green women police team on their e-cycles.

During the Durga Puja, the green winners’ women police team will keep strict vigilance in every puja pandal and any kind of nuisance will not be tolerated.

It is the duty of the puja committees to put in service their volunteers to assist in crowd management. Unwanted gathering is not allowed within the puja pandals. Any mischievous movement around the puja pandals must be promptly informed to the police.

To maintain peace and communal harmony, the puja organisers must see that no provocative banners or slogans are allowed.