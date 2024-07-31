Hooghly MP takes steps to develop constituency

The Trinamul Congress candidate from Hooghly Rachna Banerjee, during her election campaign had promised her voters that she will pay attention towards progress and development of her constituency. Keeping her word, she conducted a series of meetings with the concerned department officials of civic bodies, zilla parishad, grassroots party workers and then with the district magistrate for the overall progress and development in her constituency.

The Hooghly MP pointed out the need of more lavatories in the areas where people gather in large numbers, specially in markets, hospital, court, bus stand and other congested areas. She marked out all the illegal encroachments on footpaths and said they must be removed.

The Hooghly MP expressed concern over the lack of proper infrastructure and basic amenities for the students attending anganwadi centres and primary schools. The MP also remarked that some of the anganwadi centres and primary school buildings are in dilapidated state and proper sanitation and hygiene is required.

The Hooghly MP also went around the Chinsurah Sadar hospital. She said awareness has to be spread among patients and their kin so that they don’t spit on the walls of the hospital and avoid throwing waste inside the hospital premises. Steps have to be taken to further develop the hospital infrastructure and add more advanced medical technology to treat and carry on critical surgery in the Chinsurah Sadar Hospital. She said there is a need for more doctors in the district. She urged medical students from the Hooghly, who have graduated and specialised themselves, should serve in hospitals of the districts instead of moving to Kolkata or abroad.

The MP observed that Chinsurah sadar hospital lacks proper sanitation and hygiene, much attention is required to maintain proper sanitation and hygiene within the hospital.

The enthusiastic newly-elected Hooghly MP said, “People have voted for me with much hope and expectations. I promised them overall progress and development. Hence, from now, I have stepped into my workspace to serve the people, as per the directives of state chief minister and our party chief Mamata Banerjee. I will try my best to reach the beneficiary schemes and projects to the doorstep of every household.”