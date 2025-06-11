Historic Nemai Tirtha Ghat to be renovated before Shravani Mela

Lakhs of devotees from across West Bengal and neighbouring states participate in the annual Shravani Mela, collecting holy Ganga water from 14 river ghats in Baidyabati. They then walk over 30 kilometres on foot to the Tarkeswar Shiva temple to offer prayers and the sacred water.

Among these, the Nemai Tirtha Ghat, Hathisala Ghat, and Chattiganj Ghat are major points where pilgrims enter the river to take a holy dip and fill their pitchers. However, these river ghats are currently in a dilapidated condition and pose significant safety risks during high tide.

Following a proposal submitted to the state department of urban development and municipal affairs for the complete renovation of the river ghats, Baidyabati Municipality has received an initial grant of Rs 58 lakh for the restoration of the historic Nemai Tirtha Ghat. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 2.59 crore, which will be released in phases as work progresses.

It is believed that Nimai Sri Chaitanya Deb once visited Hooghly for a pilgrimage to Tarakeswar and bathed in the Ganges at this ghat. In his honour, the ghat was later named Nemai Tirtha.

Local residents have long called for urgent repairs, citing multiple incidents of drowning and devotees being swept away by strong river currents, especially during high tide. The Baidyabati Municipality chairman, Pintu Mahato, confirmed that renovation work has finally commenced and is expected to be completed before this year’s Shravani Mela.

Mr Mahato also mentioned that a new connecting road has been proposed between Nemai Tirtha Ghat and Hathisala Ghat to help manage the influx of devotees and reduce the risk of stampedes. A joint site survey has already been conducted by the irrigation department, KMDA, and BLRO to finalise the proposal.

In addition to the restoration of Nemai Tirtha Ghat, Hathisala Ghat and Chattiganj Ghat will also be renovated. Further construction is planned to improve civic amenities and ensure a safer and more convenient experience for the devotees.

The historic Nemai Tirtha Ghat will soon feature a beautified appearance, significantly enhancing safety and accessibility for the lakhs of pilgrims, who gather there during the Shravani Mela.