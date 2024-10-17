Hilsa return in Jalangi river after a gap sparks hope for ecological revival

In a development that has ignited optimism for the ecological restoration of the Jalangi river, the prized Hilsa fish has been spotted after a 20-year absence. Local fisherman Sujan Halder, from Hatisala Halder Para in Chapra, recently caught several Hilsa fishes, weighing between 175 and 200 grams, marking a hopeful sign for the river’s recovery.

Elderly residents of the Jalangi river basin, who remember the days when Hilsa were plentiful during the rainy season, have been reminiscing about the past. For generations, the river provided both food and livelihood to local communities, particularly through its once-thriving fishing culture. However, over the last two decades, the Hilsa population sharply declined due to factors such as reduced water flow, detachment from the Padma river, and worsening pollution levels in the Bhagirathi and Jalangi rivers.

The recent monsoon season has brought heavy rainfall, which has improved the river’s water flow, rejuvenating the river system. In addition, water from the Padma river has flowed into the Jalangi via the Bhairab river, creating a more favorable habitat for aquatic life, including the Hilsa.

Shankha Shubha Chakraborty, secretary of the Save Jalangi Organisation, expressed optimism about the river’s revival, saying, “The recent good rainfall has revitalized the Jalangi river. The return of Hilsa fish is a promising sign for the river’s health. We must continue our efforts to protect our river and its ecosystem.” Mr Chakraborty stressed that ongoing conservation efforts are vital to ensure the sustainability of the rejuvenated aquatic life.

The reappearance of Hilsa is a positive indicator of improving water quality and biodiversity. Experts believe it could mark the beginning of an ecological rebound for the river, which has long suffered from pollution and habitat degradation. For the local fishing community, this resurgence holds special significance, offering not just a potential economic boon but also a reconnection with the region’s cultural heritage.

“This is a wonderful sign! We hope to see more Hilsa fish in the Jalangi soon. It means the river is coming back to life, and that is something we should all celebrate,” said local resident Bhabani Das, echoing the excitement felt across the community.

Despite the positive news, experts are urging caution. While the return of Hilsa fish is an encouraging development, they warn that the river’s ecosystem remains fragile. Continued efforts to combat pollution, enforce sustainable fishing practices, and restore the river’s natural habitat will be crucial to ensure the long-term health of the Jalangi river.

For the people of the region, the return of the Hilsa fish symbolizes more than just the revival of a beloved species; it represents a collective hope that the Jalangi river, a vital lifeline for so many, is on the path to recovery. As the community celebrates this milestone, there is a renewed commitment to protecting the river and ensuring that future generations can continue to benefit from its rich and diverse ecosystem.