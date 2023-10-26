High intensity sound pollution marks Durga puja immersion

Violation of sound limts became a common feature during the Durga puja immersion in the district, even as the concerned administration remains indifferent. The secretary of Baji O DJ Box birodhi Manch Mr Goutam Sarkar said: “Our organisation is fighting for the public. We have been raising our voice again and again against high intensity fire works and playing of DJ boxes.

The disadvantages of high intensity sound from fire works and DJ boxes are many. The high intensity sound affects mostly the children, the aged ,the sick and even the animals. Deaths have even taken place due to heart failure and mental shock. Even after our request to the administration to keep a strict check over the use of DJ boxes during Durga puja immersion, high intensity DJ boxes were played in Chanditala and Serampore police station areas.

It was really surprising to find the police administration completely indifferent towards the mass violation of sound limits by the puja organisers. As our duty towards the public we have lodged complaint with the police.”

