Heavy rains predicted on Wednesday, yellow warning for 5 dists

The city got drenched with 38 mm of rainfall triggered by the raging cyclone Asani today while the weather department has issued a yellow warning for five districts of the state for tomorrow.

According to the office of the India Meteorological Department in Kolkata, heavy rainfall of 70 mm to 110 mm is likely to occur tomorrow at one or two places over East Midnapore West Midnapore, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Nadia districts of Gangetic West Bengal. The five districts of Gangetic West Bengal have been issued a yellow warning for tomorrow.

The weather department officials are expecting the severe cyclonic storm to weaken and turn into only a cyclonic storm by the next morning. The system is to lose intensity further and get reduced to a depression by the morning of 12 May.

However, even though West Bengal was largely spared by the cyclone today, some parts of the state are expected to have rainfall till the next few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre has also given a forecast of light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over the districts of Gangetic West Bengal till 12 May.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting of the officials of the state fire and emergency services department on the preparedness of the cyclone was held at Bikash Bhawan today. The department alerted all its fire stations particularly in coastal areas. Control rooms were opened and leaves of all employees were cancelled.