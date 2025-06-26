Heavy rain, gusty winds in few days: IMD

Several districts in West Bengal are expected to witness heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the next few days, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing weather warnings ahead of the annual Rath Yatra celebrations on Friday.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Centre, heavy rain is likely to lash the districts of Purulia, Bankura, and Jhargram on Friday, coinciding with the chariot festival. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall—ranging from 70 mm to 110 mm—has been issued for these regions. The weather office has also warned of moderate to heavy rainfall across coastal and western districts including South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Paschim Bardhaman on Thursday. The rainfall activity is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms and squalls reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph.

The IMD attributed the inclement weather to a combination of a cyclonic circulation over Uttar Pradesh and an east-west trough extending from Punjab to northern Bangladesh. These systems are expected to enhance moisture incursion, leading to widespread instability in the lower atmosphere. “Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely across all districts in South Bengal,” said an official from the Alipore weather office. “Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Wednesday and Thursday, as strong winds with speeds of 35–45 kmph are expected to make sea conditions rough, along the Bengal and Odisha coasts,” added the official.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday morning, 1.4 degrees above normal, with humid conditions leading to severe discomfort. The city is likely to receive light to moderate rain with occasional lightning, in the coming days. In North Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected to commence from Wednesday in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling districts.

Though no heavy rain warning has been issued for Thursday and Friday in the region, scattered showers with thunderstorms are likely to persist. The weekend may bring more showers across the state, but the IMD has not issued any heavy rain alerts for Sunday and Monday. However, localised thunderstorms with moderate rainfall may continue in several districts. With the Rath Yatra drawing large public gatherings, district administrations in the affected areas have been asked to remain on alert and take necessary precautions.