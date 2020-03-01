The city will continue to experience heat and humidity in the coming few days and is unlikely to get any respite from it. However, the hill regions of Darjeeling and Kalimpong would receive isolated rainfall said a meteorological department official.

He said, “There is possibility of rainfall over Sikkim, and the districts of Birbhum, Bankura, east and west Burdwan, Purulia, Murshidabad, Hooghly and Howrah will experience isolated showers.”

The official added: “The temperature rise in Kolkata is due to this weather change and the average daytime temperature will be around 30 to 31 degree celsius.