Health secy clarifies on Sandip Ghosh’s position, junks social media reports

The former superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh is now on an “extraordinary leave” and is not holding any post, clarified Narayan Swarup Nigam, state health secretary, today and also said that a special investigation team was investigating charges against him.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating Sandip Ghosh for his role in the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at R G Kar hospital.

Mr Nigam today also appealed to all resident doctors, who are still on a cease-work to return to work as doctors of other states, including AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Kalyani had withdrawn their cease work and joined duties after the Supreme Court on Thursday appealed to them to return to work.

Going further, the state health secretary also said that the state had already acceded to the demands of the junior doctors at R G Kar and had implemented steps for which the protesting doctors were most vocal about.

On the former superintendent of R G Kar, Sandip Ghosh, Mr Nigam clarified that the former head of R G Kar principal is on a long leave and has not been assigned any post, contrary to the information that went viral on social media that he was made OSD at Swasthya Bhavan.

He also listed the steps implemented by the state so far as he mentioned the removal of the MSVP, head of the chest medicine department and above all, principal of the hospital.

Urging the junior doctors, Mr Nigam said that due to their cease-work, a large number of people, particularly the poor section of the society is suffering due to lack of treatment and only senior doctors are rendering service to keep the health facilities on track.

In the context of the news, state spokesperson of Trinamul Congress and state president of the party’s social media and IT cell wing, Debangshu Bhattacharya took to X to express the Opposition’s eagerness to spread fake news. He wrote in Bengali: “Another big fake news… that all the big media houses have fallen into the circle of fake news! The fake news spread by the leader of the opposition party.. I too was fooled by fake news myself!”

“Sandip Ghosh has not been transferred to the post of OSD of the Swasthya Bhaban. He has no position. He has been sent on leave. Again, Sandip Ghosh is not in any post at the moment.”

So those who are promoting that Sandip Ghosh got the job three times in a row, he is very quickly being given various posts, all of which are fake news. Please rectify it.”