Health dept to recruit 2000 people in different posts of medical teachers, technologists

With the withdrawal of the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed since the announcements of dates for general elections were made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) the state health department headed by the chief minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to recruit around 2,000 persons in different posts like assistant professors, medical technologists, pharmacists etc in state-run medical colleges and other healthcare units.

The MCC has already been withdrawn after the results of the Lok Sabha (LS) were out on 4 June. Sources in the health department at Swasthya Bhaban said that recruitment of around 1,600 candidates would be new while the rest 400 that had been put on hold owing to the LS polls.

A senior official of the West Bengal Health Recruitment Board headed by Trinamul Congress MLA Dr Sudipto Roy as its chairman said that the recruitment process for 2,000 candidates in different posts like teaching doctors in medical colleges, medical technologists and pharmacists would be kicked off soon. Advertisements in connection with the recruitment would be published in newspapers with the approval of the state finance department, the official said, requesting anonymity.

He also said that around 550 assistant professors out of the 2,000 candidates in different posts would be recruited considering the demand of medical teachers in teaching hospitals.

Besides the assistant professors, 300 pharmacists and around 700 medical technologists would also be recruited in government medical colleges and hospitals and other healthcare facilities, according to him.

Several senior posts like director, assistant director and junior research officers are also lying vacant in the State Drug Control and Research Laboratory under the health department at Convent Lane in the Sealdah area. Recruitment will also be made there to make the laboratory active for regular collection and tests of samples of medicines.