Concerned about the ‘poor’ dengue tests being conducted in Darjeeling district and to ensure widespread tests, the health department has asked officials to open dengue testing facilities that would function round the clock. The department has stressed on a “uniform testing procedure, timely testing and transportation of the dengue samples.”

An order issued by the district chief medical officer of health Dr Pralay Acharya says that dengue testing laboratories must be opened ’24×7′ and that the tests must be uniformly conducted in all the Sentinel Site Hospital Laboratories (SSHL).

There are four SSHL in the district-at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH), Siliguri District Hospital (SDH), Darjeeling District Hospital (DDH) and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC)-run Matri Sadan.

Health department officials said that the dengue samples were not uniformly tested due to non-availability of the samples and their nonreferral to the respective SSHLs from the blocks/Urban Level Laboratory (ULB)/ district hospitals/sub-divisional hospitals. The order underlines that this had led to “poor” dengue testing in the district.

According to Dr Acharya, like in Covid-19, there should be early testing, detection and treatment for dengue too.

“We are keeping surveillance on dengue cases and also laid emphasis on more tests. Maximum tests will help us understand the situation, identification of vulnerable areas, and we can take steps accordingly,” he said. Physicians have said that the NS1 antigen tests should be conducted only during the early part of the dengue infection, which is usually within the first five days of the onset of clinical symptoms.

After five days, the antibodies-based test IgM-Elisa should be done as a confirmatory test. The officer on special duty for public health in north Bengal, Dr Suansta Kumar Roy, said a dengue survey was underway. “It will be a matter of concern if dengue cases spread amid the Covid-19. A survey is underway.

The health department is taking necessary steps,” Dr Roy said. Public health specialists fear that a spurt in the cases of dengue might baffle doctors when maximum focus has been laid on combating Covid19. “Dengue cases might go unnoticed amid the pandemic. Low dengue cases do not mean that the situation is under control, and more tests can help understand what steps should be taken.

Siliguri is a dengue-endemic zone, and with the move the health department wants to review the actual situation,” a specialist said. According to the order, samples from the DDH, Darjeeling Municipality, Kurseong Municipality, Mirik Municipality, Pulbazar-Darjeeling, Sukhiapokhri-Jorebunglow, Rangli Rangliot will be tested at the laboratory at the DDH, while samples from Mirik, Kurseong, and Kurseong Sub Divisional Hospital can be sent to either Darjeeling or the Siliguri District Hospital laboratory.

Samples of the SDH will be tested at the same hospital, while samples collected at urban primary health centres under the SMC will be tested at the civic body-run Matri Sadan, and those collected at Matigara, Naxalbari, Kharibari and Phansidewa will be tested either at the SDH or the NBMCH.